Georgia bill would require tattoo parlors to warn of impact on military service

ATLANTA (Tribune News Service) — Tattoo parlors would have to tell customers that if they get tattoos on certain parts of their body - including on their face - that it could bar them from the military, under a new bill filed in the Georgia House.

A similar measure passed the House last year but died in the Georgia Senate.

House Bill 123, sponsored by Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, would make it mandatory for tattoo businesses to include this message in their consent forms:

“Warning: You will likely be disqualified from joining the military if you have a tattoo on your face, neck, forearm, hand, wrist or lower leg.”

A bill last year would have required tattoo businesses to post a sign carrying the same warning, and they could have faced a fine of between $25 and $300 if they didn’t. The measure was later changed in the Senate to require the warning on consent forms, but the bill stalled.

