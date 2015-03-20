Generals behaving badly, and a commander who cleared an adulterer's record

Since last July, the cases of five high-ranking generals who have been dismissed for a variety of sex-related offenses have come to light, including the case of Maj. Gen. John Custer, who had substantiated claims of infidelity and harassment expunged from his record by his commanding officer, Gen. Martin Dempsey.

Dempsey, who later become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, argued against a Senate bill that would have limited the role of commanders in punishing service members accused of sexual harassment or assault.

Here are the five generals and the commander who wiped confirmed allegations of adultery from another's record:

Brig. Gen. Michael Bobeck

An Army National Guard general on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was fired from his job in 2016 following an extramarital affair. Record and interviews and records showed that he had also negotiated a job and lived rent-free in the home of a defense contractor.

Maj. Gen. John Custer

An Army inspector general report in 2010 found that Custer had an extramarital affair, forced his female staff members to help him buy clothes for his girlfriend, had a female friend lick his medals at a wedding and misused his government-supplied cellphone. "I was out of control," Custer told an Army investigator. His commander, Gen. Martin Dempsey, expunged the substantiated claims of extramarital affairs from his record and Custer retired as a two-star general with full pension benefits.

Maj. Gen. David Haight

The chief of operations for U.S. European Command, Haight was removed from his job in May 2016, a shift that would have remained private if not for a July USA Today story that revealed that Haight had carried on an 11-year affair that involved multiple trips to swinger sex clubs around the country. The "swinging general" was fired and busted down to lieutenant colonel in retirement by the Army.

Gen. Arthur Lichte

Commander of the Air Force's Air Mobility Command until 2009, Lichte was stripped of two stars in February after investigators proved he coerced a female subordinate to have sex with him in 2007 and 2009. The offenses, which came to light only after Lichte had retired, led then-Air Force secretary Deborah James to issue a harsh letter of reprimand to Lichte, saying "Your conduct is disgraceful and, but for the statute of limitations bar to prosecution, would be more appropriately addressed through the Uniform Code of Military Justice."

Lt. Gen. Ron Lewis

The former military aide to then-Defense secretary Ash Carter, Lewis was forced out of his job in 2015 and was forced to retire in February as a one-star general after a report that detailed his trips to sex clubs in Seoul and Rome, high-priced booze and indiscretions with young female troops.

Gen. Martin Dempsey

The former commander of the Army's Training and Doctrine Command, Dempsey wiped the substantiated allegations of marital infidelity from Custer's record and allowed him to retire at his final rank of major general in 2010. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2013 and 2014, Dempsey vowed to change the culture that saw a rise in sexual assaults and harassment, but he opposed legislation that would have limited the role of commanders in the punishment of those incidents. His opposition helped kill the proposal, which would have made situations such as the one involving Custer more difficult, if not impossible.

©2017 USA Today

Visit USA Today at www.usatoday.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

