General promises DC National Guard is ready for inauguration despite furor

WASHINGTON — After days of controversy over the impending ouster of the Army general who heads the D.C. National Guard, the man slated to succeed him insisted Monday that the incident would not undermine Inauguration Day security.

Maj. Gen. Errol Schwartz told The Washington Post last Friday that he would be pulled from his post at 12:01 p.m. Friday - immediately after Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

The Guard plays an essential role in ensuring that the transition of power unfolds safely, and many people, including the D.C. Council chairman, have objected to the bizarre timing of Schwartz's removal.

But Brig. Gen. William Walker, named Schwartz's interim replacement, said the tumult won't impair the day's operations or how the thousands of service members under Guard command respond to emergencies.

Walker, who has worked on two previous inaugurations, began helping to plan for this one in February and prepared for it off and on throughout last year. In November, Walker said, he was placed in sole charge of the joint task force overseeing the weekend's security, and he has worked on nothing but event prep over the past six weeks.

While Schwartz and other commanding generals manage "strategic big, big giant-picture" issues, Walker said, lower-ranking officers always lead specific operations. Every January, he said, a one-star general oversees the inauguration. This year, more than 7,800 service members from 44 states, three territories and the District will be on duty.

"I'm directly responsible for all the National Guard service members that will be on the street," he told The Post. "They'll all be under my direct command and control."

And what would be different if Schwartz remained in his position through the end of the inauguration?

"Nothing. I'm the joint task force commander," said Walker, a 31-year veteran and winner of the Bronze Star. "We execute the mission regardless."

Even if an inauguration-related crisis had arisen under Schwartz's leadership, Walker said he would have directed the response.

Schwartz, who did not respond to a request for comment Monday, said last week that Walker had been integrally involved and that the hand-over, while awkward, would be seamless.

Still, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, D, has blasted the timing of Schwartz's removal as ridiculous and unnecessary.

"It doesn't make sense to can the general in the middle of an active deployment," Mendelson said last week.

Unlike in states in which governors select Guard commanders, the president maintains that duty in Washington. Schwartz, appointed to head the D.C. Guard by President George W. Bush in 2008, maintained the position through President Obama's two terms.

As is customary for presidential appointees, Schwartz had offered his resignation after Trump was elected. On Saturday, after news reports that he would leave in the middle of the ceremony, the Guard said Trump's transition team asked Schwartz to remain in command through Inauguration Day.

Schwartz said he believes that the offer to stay on resulted only from the negative attention, and he turned it down because he had already notified his staff and begun to pack up his office.

Transition officials for the new administration said on Friday that the team asked Schwartz to stay on to maintain continuity. They have not explained when and how the offer was made.

"I don't have any additional insight," spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said Monday. "We have no further comment."