General Dynamics wins $126M Arleigh Burke upgrade contract extension

BATH, Maine (Tribune News Service) — The parent company of Bath Iron Works has won a $126 million contract extension to work on the Arleigh Burke class of destroyers that will performed primarily in Brunswick.

General Dynamics announced the award from the U.S. Navy on Monday.

The contract is for post-delivery modernization activities for Arleigh Burke-class, or DDG 51, destroyers and runs through December 2017 with options for an additional six months, according to a release from the company.

BIW provides Planning Yard services for all littoral combat ships and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers including engineering, design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The company is currently supporting 68 ships, representing about 75 percent of the nation’s surface combatants.

The function of a Planning Yard is to minimize maintenance and down time, and to reduce ownership costs for Navy vessels. Support services range from design resolution, integration and installation to testing and proofing, as well as planning and execution of overhauls or repair availabilities, among other things.

DDG 51 Planning Yard services are provided in Brunswick, as well as the DDG 51 homeports of Norfolk, Virginia; Mayport, Florida; San Diego; Everett, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Rota, Spain; and Yokosuka, Japan.

