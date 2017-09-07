GAO report: Navy faces long list of readiness issues

WASHINGTON — At a congressional hearing Thursday examining two recent warship crashes, the Government Accountability Office will tell congressional members that the Navy has been woefully behind on addressing a long list of outstanding and urgent readiness issues.

In a 24-page report filed ahead of Thursday’s testimony before a House Armed Services subcommittee, the agency highlighted among its largest concerns an increase in the number of ships based overseas, crew-size reductions that have contributed to overworked sailors and a possible increase in safety risks as well as an inability to complete maintenance on time.

For example, the agency report states it found more than one-third of needed warfare certifications for Japan-based cruiser and destroyer crews had expired. The agency had reported on this concern during a May 2015 report and revisited the issue for Thursday’s hearing.

“As of June 2017, 37 percent of the warfare certifications for cruiser and destroyer crews homeported in Japan had expired, and over two-thirds of the expired certifications – including mobility-seamanship and air warfare – had been expired for 5 months or more,” reads the testimony for John H. Pendleton, the agency’s director of Defense Capabilities and Management. “This represents more than a five-fold increase in the percentage of the expired warfare certifications for these ships since our May 2015 report.”

The Navy has 277 ships, a 17 percent decline from its 333 ships nearly two decades ago, as efforts to maintain a significant presence abroad continues, the testimony noted.

The comments come in the wake of two deadly Navy crashes this summer involving the USS John S. McCain and USS Fitzgerald that left 17 sailors dead. Days after the McCain collision, which left 10 dead, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, who led the Navy’s 7th Fleet, was relieved of his command in the wake of the ship incidents in the Pacific.

Overall, the Navy has seen four significant mishaps at sea that resulted in serious damage and the loss of the 17 sailors, Pendleton’s testimony notes. As a result, the chief of naval operations also ordered a pause for fleets worldwide and the vice chief of naval operations also directed a comprehensive review of surface fleet operations, the testimony also noted.

Pendleton’s testimony was first reported by CNN. Stars and Stripes has also obtained the report, which is titled “Actions Needed to Address Persistent Maintenance, Training and Other Challenges Facing the Fleet.”

The testimony also references previous agency reports that have highlighted the Navy’s longer deployments for sailors, shortened training and reduced or delayed maintenance to meet high operational demands. Already, the agency said it has laid out nearly a dozen recommendations to address such concerns, but so far, the Navy has only addressed one.

“The Navy wants to grow its fleet by as much as 30 percent, but continues to face challenges with manning, training and maintaining its existing fleet. These readiness problems need to be addressed,” the report states. “In addition, continued congressional oversight will be needed to ensure that the Navy demonstrates progress in addressing its maintenance, training and other challenges.”

Among its findings, the agency has found the Navy had doubled the number of ships based overseas, which has resulted in no dedicated training periods for cruisers and destroyers based in Japan. It also has found that in some cases, sailors are working more than 100 hours per week, boosting overworking and safety concerns. It also found during a recent 5-year period that maintenance overruns on more than 60 percent of surface ships has resulted in more than 6,000 lost operational days.

On Wednesday, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said the service will do its part to address rising concerns about service safety and readiness. Spencer said the Navy is consulting with several industrial partners to conduct their own probe to find causes for the crashes, who’s responsible and boost safety.

The crashes “are being investigated,” said Spencer, who made the remarks during a defense conference in Pentagon City, outside of Washington. “We are going to hold those responsible accountable, but more importantly, we are going to learn from these events.”

The probes into the crashes will hopefully set the stage for an eventual reset, and subsequent improvements, Spencer said.

“For too long, we have been distracted from our core calling,” he said. “I aim to bring back the focus.”

Earlier Wednesday at the same conference, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, called the crashes “a shocking development in recent months… that most of us thought would not, could not happen.”

