Ga. salutes veterans of Vietnam War

MOULTRIE, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — The Vietnam War, along with the Civil Rights Movement, defined the 1960s for many Americans. Fifty years later, the State of Georgia is recognizing veterans of that conflict with a phrase they didn’t hear much when they came home: Thank you.

Unquestionably America’s most controversial war, the war in Southeast Asia lasted from 1954 until 1975, when the South Vietnamese capital fell to Northern troops — although most American troops left the country in 1973. For a number of reasons, many Americans resented the war and some took those feelings out on the men who fought it.

A ceremony Saturday in Moultrie was one more step in an ongoing effort to make up for that.

Officials from state veterans agencies presented about 30 local men certificates and lapel pins in appreciation of their service in the military during the Vietnam War. Four of the five service branches were represented; the recognition is available to Coast Guardsmen, but none were present Saturday. About a half-dozen recipients had been officers, but the majority were enlisted men.

Forty men were scheduled to be honored, but a dozen were not present. Three veterans who were not on the list and two dependents of deceased veterans also received lapel pins and were told how to make arrangements to receive certificates.

“Thank you for the sacrifices you made and the sacrifices your families have made,” said Col. Patricia Ross of the State Veterans Service Board, a retired Air Force officer. She’s the daughter of a Vietnam veteran.

“In fact, he was in Vietnam when I was born,” she recounted. “I didn’t see him until I was about a year old.”

Ross said her father was an airlifter in Vietnam … and that’s all she knows because he wouldn’t talk about his time in the service.

“Many of the wounds you still carry are hidden,” she told the assembly of veterans and their families, “like my father’s.”

Ross; Brian Zeringue, projects manager for the Georgia Department of Veterans Service; Jim Bolduc, Moultrie veterans field service officer for the Department of Veterans Service; and David Adams, commander of American Legion Post 324 in Moultrie, gave each veteran a certificate from Gov. Nathan Deal and a lapel pin from the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, which is sponsored by the Department of Defense.

Honorees included:

• Petty Officer 3rd Class David H. Adams, U.S. Navy.

• Petty Officer 3rd Class Troy A. Barber, U.S. Navy.

• Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Jackson Bridwell Jr., U.S. Navy. *

• Staff Sgt. Tony Brock, USAF.

• Spec. R. Lamar Carter, U.S. Army. *

• Staff Sgt. Carrol Dean Conger, U.S. Army.

• Petty Officer 3rd Class David R. Cunningham, U.S. Navy. *

• Sgt. Maj. Thomas R. Davis, U.S. Army.

• Senior Master Sgt. Reasie A. Eldridge, USAF.

• Pvt. 1st Class Robert M. Fitzpatrick, U.S. Army. *

• Cpl. Jerry J. Green, USMC.

• Pvt. 1st Class Lloyd Hamilton Jr., U.S. Army.

• Petty Officer 2nd Class David J. Hill, U.S. Navy.

• Chief Petty Officer James E. Houseal, both Army and Navy.

• Seaman Aubrey Wayne Johnston Sr., U.S. Navy.

• First Lt. Glynn T. King, U.S. Army.

• Spec. Roger Lindsay, U.S. Army.

• Airman 1st Class James G. Loy, USAF. *

• Spec. Lewis McCoy Martin, U.S. Army.

• Sgt. Charles Henry McDonald, U.S. Army *

• Sgt. Arthur L. Morris, U.S. Army. *

• Spec. Robert G. Morris Sr., U.S. Army.

• Technical Sgt. Malcolm Osborne, USAF.

• Cpl. William Hollis Peacock, USMC *

• Petty Officer 2nd Class David L. Powell, U.S. Navy.

• Petty Officer 3rd Class Jimmy J. Revell, U.S. Navy.

• Technical Sgt. Milton M. Ring, USAF.

• Maj. Duncan C. Sinclair, U.S. Army.

• Sgt. Kenneth W. Snipes, U.S. Army. *

• Spec. David R. Stripling, U.S. Army.

• Capt. Erle Allen Taylor Jr., U.S. Army.

• Petty Officer 3rd Class Rodney L. Taylor, U.S. Navy. *

• Lt. Col. Warren Brannen Taylor, U.S. Army.

• Spec. Richard M. Thaggard, U.S. Army.

• Airman 1st Class Pat Tomlinson, USAF.

• Capt. Terry T. Turner, U.S. Army. *

• Spec. William E. Van Horn, U.S. Army.

• Sgt. Micajah Vickers, U.S. Army.

• Spec. Chester Darrell Warren, U.S. Army.

• Spec. Roy S. Williams, U.S. Army. *

Names noted with asterisks indicate veterans for whom certificates were prepared but who did not attend the ceremony.

©2016 The Moultrie Observer (Moultrie, Ga.)

Visit The Moultrie Observer (Moultrie, Ga.) at www.moultrieobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.