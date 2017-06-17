Funerals set for airborne soldiers killed in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 17, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Funeral services have been set for three U.S. soldiers from Fort Campbell who were killed in Afghanistan.
The Defense Department says Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina, died of gunshot wounds on June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. They were part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam's office says funeral services for Houck are scheduled Tuesday at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell, followed by graveside service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Visitations for Bays will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday, and at the Community Chapel on the base Friday. Burial information isn't available.
Baldridge's funeral will be in North Carolina, but no further information was immediately available.
"Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the grieving families left behind and the Fort Campbell community," Haslam said in a statement.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Doctors say US student freed by North Korea has brain damage
Vietnam vet, Army medic McCloughan to receive Medal of Honor
Sheriff: Fired worker had plan to kill former co-workers
No 'obvious answers' as US-Saudi arms deal intensifies debate over Yemen airstrikes
War-movie adviser looks to troops, vets to fund his directorial debut
Thousands of Iraqis have fled Mosul, but this American family moved in