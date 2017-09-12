Funeral is held for USS John McCain sailor Dustin Doyon

HARTFORD, Conn. (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dustin Doyon, one of the 10 killed in the Aug. 21 crash of the USS John McCain, was buried Tuesday in a private ceremony.

Doyon, 26, died when the McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore. He was buried with full military honors in West Suffield Cemetery after a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church.

His funeral included a police escort with residents, including local students, lining parts of the procession route. The mass was public, but family asked reporters not to attend the Tuesday morning service.

Flags have been displayed throughout the town in the three weeks since Doyon's death. He has been described as a quiet student, an adventure-seeker and a excellent runner who loved the outdoors. He was a lifelong resident of Suffield and graduated from Cathedral High School in Chicopee, Mass. in 2009.

"I am so very proud of Suffield," First Selectman Melissa Mack said in a statement, "and incredibly thankful to all of our town agencies who worked so tirelessly over the last few weeks and to everybody who came out to support the Doyon family."

Doyon's remains arrived at Bradley International Airport on Friday, and hundreds attended his wake on Monday. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, Congressman Joe Courtney and other local elected officials attended the funeral.

The collision involving the USS John S. McCain was the second major incident in two months involving the Pacific-based 7th Fleet, and the Navy has ordered a broad investigation into its performance and readiness. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan. There were two lesser-known incidents in the first half of the year.

Ngoc T. Truong Huynh of Watertown was among the sailors killed in the June collision.

The Navy posthumously promoted all 10 of the sailors who died in the McCain collision, and Doyon advanced to Electronics Technician 2nd Class.

