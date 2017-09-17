Funeral held for Navy sailor killed in ship collision
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 17, 2017
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Funeral services have been held for a New Jersey man who was among the 10 U.S. sailors killed last month when a Navy ship collided with an oil tanker off Singapore.
Dozens of mourners gathered Saturday at Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Cherry Hill to mourn 22-year-old Kenneth Smith. He was a 2013 graduate of Cherry Hill High School East.
Smith was an electronics technician 3rd Class aboard the USS John McCain when it collided with the tanker on Aug. 21.
Navy divers recovered the victims' remains inside flooded compartments of the ship in the days after the accident.
The collision remains under investigation.
