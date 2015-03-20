Funeral for Navy sailor killed in military convoy crash set for Monday in LaFayette, N.Y.

Aaron Michael Fish, 26, a sailor assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, died in a vehicle accident near San Onofre State Beach, Calif. Tuesday. Five other sailors were injured in the incident.

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A funeral for a Central New York Navy sailor killed on March 2 during a military convoy crash in southern California will be held Monday in LaFayette .

The body of Aaron Michael Fish , 26, of Tully , arrived at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Friday, according to a U.S. Navy official. Nancy Fish , Aaron’s mother, and her family traveled to the airport to accompany her son’s body from the airport to LaFayette , the official said.

A military ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday . The service will be held just outside the Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home in LaFayette and will include the playing of "Taps." Two United States flags will be folded and presented to Fish’s parents.

The military ceremony will be followed by a private religious service inside the funeral home.

The funeral will be live-streamed beginning at 6 p.m. , according to the obituary.

Fish , a 2012 Tully High School graduate, was killed March 2 while driving one of five military vehicles involved in a chain-reaction collision on the I-5 freeway near the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego County , according to Navy officials.

Fish was an Equipment Operator Third Class with the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 . He was previously deployed in Guam , where he helped build COVID-19 hospitals in the virus-stricken region.

Fish was a member of the Tully High School boys lacrosse and soccer teams. He also enjoyed snowboarding and spent time as an instructor at Labrador Mountain in Truxton .

jmcclendon@syracuse.com

(c)2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.