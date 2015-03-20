Fundraising page for widow of Fort Carson soldier killed in training accident raises thousands

More than $8,000 had been raised on a fundraising page for the widow of a 20-year-old soldier who was killed during training at Fort Carson.

Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte was shot Aug. 23 while participating in a combined arms live-fire exercise at a southern range. He was treated there but was pronounced dead on the range. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The GoFundMe page, created by "Matt's parents, family members and friends," says he joined the Army while in high school. After graduating in 2015, he reported for basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia.

Turcotte, originally from North Smithfield, R.I., was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson officials said. He entered the Army on Aug. 10, 2015, and arrived at Fort Carson on Dec. 8, 2015.

"Matt was soon recognized by his superiors to be an outstanding soldier," the GoFundMe page says. He married his high school sweetheart after returning from a deployment to Kosovo.

Megan Turcotte, 20, is pursuing a college degree, the page says, and funds raised will help her "continue her studies in light of this horrific tragedy."

Matthew Turcotte's sister, Paige Turcotte, confirmed Monday afternoon that the fundraising page is legitimate. It can be found at gofundme.com/meganturcotte.

