Funding worth $1.2 billion slated for Ohio-made military vehicles
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 3, 2016
LIMA, Ohio — Congress has OK'd $1.2 billion in funding for two military vehicles produced in northwestern Ohio.
The money approved this week will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle.
Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.
Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman calls it good news for workers at the plant.
Just three years ago that plant was on shaky footing amid numerous threats to its federal funding.
But millions have been spent on recent upgrades at the plant to get it ready to make next-generation tanks now in development.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Decorated Army veteran now marching in high heels, alleges retaliation at TSA
EUCOM’s reassurance mission to eastern Europe tests brawn and brains
Stanford class challenges grads to pick defense over Google
Lawmakers introduce bill forcing VA to present Congress with detailed improvement plans
Coalition airstrikes disable Mosul bridges, limit Islamic State defenses
Defense bill extends protection of Afghans under threat for helping US