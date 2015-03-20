Fugitive arrested in Va. once evaded police by hiding in alligator-infested swamp

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — David Benjamin Webb had a knack for evading arrest, according to court documents.

The Georgia man managed to keep one step ahead of law enforcement over the years thanks to a variety of aliases and fake IDs.

And when police got close, he was willing to go where officers weren’t: Even an alligator-infested swamp.

But then a tipster led U.S. marshals in January to his hotel room in Suffolk.

Webb, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of being a fugitive from justice in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced July 5 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

“He’s a decent person deep down,” defense attorney Andrew Sacks said following his client’s hearing.

“He just really didn’t want to go back to jail,” added Webb’s estranged wife, Ericka.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Comstock and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John Butler, an assistant attorney general with the state’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, declined to comment.

Webb has been in and out of prison since he was 17, according to court documents and his wife. His record consists mostly of drug-related charges.

At the time of his arrest, Webb was wanted on multiple charges out of Georgia. He is awaiting trial on aggravated assault and firearm charges in DeKalb County, Ga., as well as a probation violation involving a burglary conviction in Chatham County, Ga.

Between stints in jail, Webb would often find himself running from police. Webb evaded or eluded the officers on at least three occasions, court documents said. One time, Webb escaped by “jumping out of the back window of a hotel and hiding in an alligator-infested swamp.”

Ericka Webb said her husband, who she separated from more than a decade ago, wasn’t aware alligators were in the swamp. She said he didn’t realize until he was splashing and saw eyeballs in the water.

“By then, it was too late,” she said. “He was just focused on getting away.”

The law caught up to Webb on Jan. 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Suffolk.

A search of his room found more than a dozen driver’s licenses bearing his image with different names. Those IDs appeared as if they were issued by Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

Webb also was in possession of five Social Security cards, a Department of Veterans Affairs ID card and a U.S. military common access card – all bearing other people’s names.

The common access card identified Webb as an Army sergeant. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army said Webb never has been a member of the service.

Ericka Webb said she knows it looks bad that her husband had a fake military ID. And she said she didn’t know why he had one, except maybe he thought police would question it a little less.

Regardless, she said her husband was only interested in using the IDs to evade police, not steal identities.

“It was simply to show a police officer and get away,” she said.

In the hotel room, federal investigators also found about 15 grams of methamphetamine and about $7,300 in cash, as well as three guns, ammunition, a digital scale, multiple gift cards, flat screen televisions, watches, cell phones and jewelry.

“He’s been on drugs his whole life,” Webb said. “It’s unfortunate. But it’s true.”

