Ft. Lauderdale airport reopens after shooting

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 7, 2017

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded.

Officials said on Twitter the airport reopened for commercial flights at 5 a.m. Saturday, although many flights are canceled or delayed. Local media reported long lines of passengers were forming outside terminals.

Terminal 2 remained closed Saturday morning. That's where police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire in a baggage claim area after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remained jailed pending official charges.

The FBI and sheriff's office planned a news conference later Saturday morning.

Airport officials also say they are trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.
 

People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky/AP

