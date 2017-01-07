Ft. Lauderdale airport reopens after shooting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 7, 2017
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded.
Officials said on Twitter the airport reopened for commercial flights at 5 a.m. Saturday, although many flights are canceled or delayed. Local media reported long lines of passengers were forming outside terminals.
Terminal 2 remained closed Saturday morning. That's where police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire in a baggage claim area after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remained jailed pending official charges.
The FBI and sheriff's office planned a news conference later Saturday morning.
Airport officials also say they are trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.
