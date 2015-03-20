From NTC to Harvey: Fort Bliss aviators stay busy this summer

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment got a double dose of training and action this summer.

Fort Bliss’ general support aviation battalion went to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., in August along with elements from sister units from the Combat Aviation Brigade.

They brought 26 Army helicopters and three Shadow drones with them as they experienced what is often called the Super Bowl of Army training.

As the rotation was winding down, the 2-501st was notified that it would be needed to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area and other parts of East Texas.

The 2-501st joined with sister units and responded to provide aviation support and humanitarian assistance as part of the massive relief effort.

About 160 soldiers ended up doing both missions. Most of these soldiers only had about 48 hours at home between the rotation at Fort Irwin and leaving for East Texas.

Maj. Ben Jackson, the executive officer for 2-501st from Quemado, N.M., said going on both missions was “extremely rewarding.”

“Not only was it good to train for what we all join the Army for -- which is to fight and win the nation’s wars -- but it was rewarding to turn around and quickly assist and work with sister units to seamlessly, on short notice, support fellow Americans who were hurting from a natural disaster,” Jackson said.

About 250 Fort Bliss soldiers joined together to create a task force to help with Harvey relief efforts. In addition to soldiers from the 2-501st, they were joined by elements from the 127th Aviation Support Battalion and the 3-501st. They brought 22 helicopters with them and they spent about two weeks helping with the relief effort.

An additional 50 soldiers from the Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters took part in the relief efforts by serving in a mission command role for active-duty aviation elements.

Fort Bliss aviators staged out of Kelly Airfield in San Antonio and delivered about 90,000 pounds of food, water, cots and blankets to Orange County, Texas, which is east of Houston and where some of the worst flooding was.

They also helped with search-and-rescue missions in the Beaumont area and were credited with conducting four lifesaving missions. One of those lifesaving missions involved delivering a special formula to a stranded premature baby.

In addition, they transported military and civilian personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency who needed to travel across the disaster area.

Lt. Col. Chris Chung, commander of the 2-501st, said the 60-day period that included NTC and the hurricane relief mission was an amazing opportunity.

Chung led about 250 of his own soldiers on the rotation to NTC. They were joined by another 200 from the rest of the Combat Aviation Brigade – including the 3-501st, the 3-6 Cav and the 127th ASB.

At Fort Irwin, Chung and his team oversaw the aviation task force for the rotation and supported Fort Bliss' 2nd Brigade.

They were challenged at NTC -- like all units are -- by realistic combat scenarios, a thinking opposing force and a staff of expert observer-coach-trainers, Chung said.

They also had to practice deploying nearly 1,000 miles to Fort Irwin and quickly mesh into a team once there, he added.

The battalion serves as part of a larger quick response force that is tasked with being able to rapdily deploy after a natural disaster or attack on the United States.

At the end of the rotation, these soldiers had to shift gears and implement a contingency plan they already had in place in case a natural disaster occurred while they were at Fort Irwin.

“I, as a commander, couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to determine and evaluate the type of organization that we have,” said Chung, from Poquoson, Va.

First Sgt. Scott Newhart, who is serving as the battalion’s command sergeant major, said that even though a rotation at NTC and a humanitarian mission are vastly different, his soldiers “got to exercise many of the same muscle groups.”

On both missions, they still needed to plan operations and sustain themselves out in the field, said Newhart, from Trumansburg, N.Y.

