Friends, strangers help WWII veteran with musical request

BELOIT, Wis. — Stanley Van Hoose hadn't picked up a guitar for about 15 years. At age 96, he felt the urge.

But he had no guitar.

The boy who learned guitar as a 10-year-old in the hills of eastern Kentucky was about to buy one, but friends told him to hold off. A guitar would appear.

And it did Monday night after supper at Van Hoose's home, Beloit Senior Living in Beloit, Wis..

A room full of mostly strangers greeted Van Hoose in a sitting room.

It didn't seem to bother Van Hoose, who went to find a chair with no arms so he could sit and cradle the guitar.

“This is beautiful,” he said.

The long fingers on his left hand made a “C” chord, and he strummed a bit. No more than that. He would need to practice before he could give any concerts, he joked.

But you could tell, if you watched him, that he remembered the rhythms of his youth.

The guitar arrived in a roundabout way. More on that later.

First, know that Van Hoose is a veteran of World War II's Pacific theater. His war started Dec. 7, 1941, while he was stationed on the battleship USS Maryland at Pearl Harbor. That was the day of the Japanese surprise attack.

Van Hoose returned to the islands last year for the battle's 75th anniversary.

So about that guitar: Kevin Lupker, who once delivered mail to Van Hoose, ran into one of Van Hoose's caretakers, and there had been a story about the Hawaii trip in the Beloit Daily News.

So Lupker decided to visit the man.

Lupker and his wife, Diane, had a great visit with Van Hoose, who is full of stories and still can muster a twinkle in his eye even at 96.

Diane was so inspired that she later wrote a poem about Van Hoose's life.

The veteran told them he would like to start playing guitar again.

“I just wanted something to entertain myself and my friends, and I'm going to do both,” he said Monday.

Van Hoose had even been exercising his fingers so he'll be able to play.

The Lipkers inquired at Knapton Musik Knotes in Janesville, where they left their number in case anyone had a guitar to donate.

Emily Conner, who takes her children to Knapton for piano lessons, was in the store at the time. She didn't say anything, but she overheard and posted on Facebook a request for a guitar for a WWII veteran.

Conner's friend Joe Jimenez said he had one, and the folks at Knapton replaced a string or two and shined it up. They added a couple of guitar-music books, an electronic tuner, a guitar stand and a bag of picks, all at no charge.

Everyone involved rendezvoused at Beloit Senior Living on Monday.

“Most of all, we want to thank you for your service in World War II,” Conner said, and everyone in the room applauded.

Knapton store manager Brad Lutton sat with him and talked about learning chords.

“I know all those,” Van Hoose said, pointing at a page of fingering diagrams.

Van Hoose grew up during the Great Depression, and he recalled making money playing with family members at the family farm. People would stop by, listen and leave coins in appreciation.

He also played and sang with a band at square dances.

“I grew up with it,” he said of the country music he loves.

Van Hoose played with his first wife, who was a pianist, and her brother and father played music, as well.

“They're all gone, now,” he said.

But Van Hoose has made some new friends—and now he's got a guitar.

“I feel pretty rich tonight,” he said.

His second wife didn't like music much.

“I kind of got away from it,” he said, adding with that twinkle:

“Now I'll get with it again until I croak.”

———

©2017 The Janesville Gazette (Janesville, Wis.)

Visit The Janesville Gazette (Janesville, Wis.) at www.gazetteextra.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.