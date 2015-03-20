Friends remember father, son who died in New Year's Eve Texas plane crash

Two airplanes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Three people were killed. The collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero County Airport, about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — On the last day of 2016, a father and son strapped themselves into a two-seat plane and took off from a Collin County airport before sunset to mark the end of the year with one more flight.

It would be the last for Greg and 18-year-old Tim Barber of Farmersville.

On Saturday evening, their small Luscombe plane crashed into the southbound lanes of Custer Road near Virginia Parkway in McKinney after a midair collision with another plane near Aero Country Airport in unincorporated Collin County.

The second plane — piloted by 48-year-old businessman Robert Navar of Frisco — burned as it fell into a nearby storage facility. All three men were killed.

"The Barbers just like to fly," said Kyle Odom, a family friend. "They were doing what they loved together."

A retired lieutenant colonel, 55-year-old Greg "Spanky" Barber made a career of flying in the Air Force for more than two decades as a Cold War alert and combat pilot and an instructor. Friends say he was the last pilot selected to fly the SR-71 Blackbird — one of the world's fastest manned aircraft — before the program was canceled in the 1990s.

"If a plane was flying over, his eyes went to the sky. He loved to fly. And Tim loved to fly," said Odom, who took over leadership of Boy Scout Troop 310 in Farmersville from Barber in late 2015. He was visiting the family the day of the crash and remained after the news broke.

He said Greg, a father of four and husband to Mandy, had a quick laugh and a big smile.

Keith Clifton, a retired Air Force captain and Greg Barber's business partner, said the two "were best friends."

"A lot of people would say they were his best friend," Clifton said of Barber. "That's the kind of guy he was."

Tim Barber was home on winter break from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He planned to follow in his father's footsteps as a pilot. His older brother Ben also is an Air Force Academy graduate.

An Eagle Scout, Tim graduated as salutatorian from Farmersville High School in 2016. He ran cross-country and played tennis and trombone in the high school band.

"So much wisdom for a high school kid," Odom said.

He recalled the story of how, after taking charge of the Boy Scout troop, he gave a pep talk to a discouraged Scout. Odom asked Tim — then a new Eagle Scout — if he had anything to add.

"He said, 'You know, that's all good what Mr. Odom said. But you've got to remember to have fun. Because if you're not having fun while you're doing this, then why are you doing it?'" Odom recalled. "I thought, what a profound thing to say."

Navar's family declined to comment Wednesday for this story but said in a written statement that the native Texan was a dedicated community member and third-generation pilot.

"His love of aviation was fostered on the laps of his grandfather and father flying for both business and pleasure," Navar's wife, Brooke Navar, wrote in an email, adding that her husband's uncle owned several aircraft and mentored him as a pilot and mechanic.

Navar and his wife were college sweethearts. They have two teenage daughters.

"Robert was already training the next generation, as well as introducing many local youth to the joy of private piloting," she wrote.

Clifton taught Greg Barber how to fly as a student pilot at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock. That's where Barber was dubbed "Spanky," after the Our Gang character — a nickname that followed him throughout his military career. Clifton was one of the first to receive a call about the collision Saturday evening.

"Spanky loved his family, his friends, his community, his country, and he truly loved to fly," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and its probable cause, which could take up to a year to determine, spokesman Eric Weiss said.

Since Aero Country Airport opened in the 1970s on farmland just west of McKinney, homes have popped up east and south of the property, and an industrial area borders the airport to the north.

The airport does not have an air traffic control tower, and pilots are required to announce landings and takeoffs via radio. Weiss said determining whether the pilots were in communication before the accident is one goal of the investigation.

"It was a great day to fly," Clifton said.

©2017 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

