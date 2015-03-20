Friends and family mourn Navy sailor killed in military convoy crash
By CHRIS LIBONATI | syracuse.com | Published: March 16, 2021
LaFayette, N.Y. — Friends and family gathered Monday to mourn a Navy sailor from Tully killed in a military convoy crash.
Aaron Michael Fish, 26, died March 2 near Camp Pendleton in San Diego after the military vehicle he was driving crashed.
Fish’s funeral was held Monday at Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home in LaFayette.
During the ceremony, a three-volley salute was performed and then Taps was played. An Honor Guard folded three United States flags and gave them to Fish’s mother, father and brother.
Fish is survived by his father Aaron Fish, mother Nancy Fish and younger brother Cameron Fish, among others.
