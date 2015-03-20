Friends and family mourn Navy sailor killed in military convoy crash

Cameron Fish holds his brother's memorial American flag in grief as family and friends say goodbye Monday, March 15, 2021, to former Tully High School student and Navy sailor Aaron Fish, who was killed last week in a crash involving multiple military vehicles on March 2 near San Diego.

LaFayette, N.Y. — Friends and family gathered Monday to mourn a Navy sailor from Tully killed in a military convoy crash.

Aaron Michael Fish, 26, died March 2 near Camp Pendleton in San Diego after the military vehicle he was driving crashed.

Fish’s funeral was held Monday at Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home in LaFayette.

During the ceremony, a three-volley salute was performed and then Taps was played. An Honor Guard folded three United States flags and gave them to Fish’s mother, father and brother.

Fish is survived by his father Aaron Fish, mother Nancy Fish and younger brother Cameron Fish, among others.

___

(c)2021 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y.

Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.