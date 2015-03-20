Free home gives wounded Iraq vet chance to heal

Arnaldo Silva headed to basic training eight days after the 9/11 attacks and went on to witness fellow soldiers die while serving as an Air Force combat medic during the Iraq War surge in 2007.

Silva, 33, still copes with the psychic injury from what he witnessed.

"I saw the reality of war," he said. He paused and his eyes welled up. "The guilt."

Wednesday, Silva and his pregnant wife, Krizia Silva, 30, moved into a mortgage-free home in Leesburg off U.S. Highway 441. The four-bedroom home with hardwood floor and fenced-in yard was the 66th home gifted in Florida since 2010 by the national nonprofit group Building Homes for Heroes.

Organizers, neighbors and actors from the Melon Patch Players in Leesburg welcomed the Silvas as they laid eyes on the foundation of their new life.

"It's just a huge blessing," Silva said. "It's going to allow me to focus on my recovery for PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]."

Building Homes for Heroes received the home through a donation by Chase Bank after it was foreclosed on. Applicants must have served after 9/11, not own a home and be 80 percent service-disabled.

"We recognize not all wounds are visible," said Lindsay Morris, Florida events coordinator for the nonprofit.

The Silvas had lived in Phoenix for years after Silva was medically retired for his PTSD in 2009, leaving the service as a staff sergeant.

Homes for Heroes gifted its first home in the Lake County area to Silva after he applied last December and arranged for him to be near his mother, who lives in Clermont and is also an Air Force veteran.

"I see that it [the nonprofit] helps with so many vets dealing with issues, dealing with PTSD," said Nereida Lassus, Silva's mother. "I'm very, very excited."

Morris said she has seen veterans' families be transformed by the gift of a mortgage-free home.

"It completely changes their life," she said. "Often times, it's the first time they've ever owned a home at all."

When veterans relocate, Building Homes for Heroes can act as their initial and primary tie to the community, connecting them with other home recipients in the area. The nonprofit also holds annual team-building events in Florida with all the home recipients over a long weekend in the summer.

Silva is among roughly 400,000 vets in Central Florida. The nonprofit, knowing that he had a boxer and two chihuahuas, also installed a backyard fence.

Morris said it is the the least they can do.

"They've given everything," she said.

jruiter@orlandosentinel.com

©2016 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)

Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.