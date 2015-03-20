Fox Business guest says torture worked on 'Songbird' McCain; host apologizes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A host for the Fox Business Network is apologizing after a guest on his show referred to Sen. John McCain as "Songbird John" and said torture worked on him.

The host, Charles Payne, said he regretted that he didn't catch the remark when his guest, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, made it. He said in a tweet it should have been challenged.

The comments came on Payne's Fox Business show, "Making Money."

Payne and McInerney were discussing Gina Haspel's nomination to head the CIA and her role in the agency's past harsh interrogation methods, which some have called torture. McCain said earlier this week that he opposes the nomination given Haspel's history.

"Well she can't use it anymore because we have determined in Congress that it's not legal," McInerney said, according to The New York Post. "The fact is, is John McCain — it worked on John. That's why they call him 'Songbird John.'

"The fact is those methods can work and they are effective, as former Vice President Cheney said. And if we have to use them to save a million American lives, we will do whatever we have to."

McCain, a former Navy pilot, is currently at home in Arizona while undergoing treatment for brain cancer. He was shot down and captured during the Vietnam War and was tortured repeatedly while he was a prisoner, according to CBS News.

There is no evidence he ever cooperated with the enemy, the Post said.

In fact, McCain discusses his captivity in his book "Faith of My Fathers," according to Vox.

"Pressed for more useful information, I gave the names of the Green Bay Packers' offensive line and said they were members of my squadron," McCain wrote.

He also refused early release from the prison camp where he was being held because he didn't want to leave his men behind, Vox said.

