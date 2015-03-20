Fort Worth congresswoman receives dual military honors
By Anna M. Tinsley | The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Tribune News Service) | Published: January 6, 2017
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger received two new honors — the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service award and the Department of the Army’s Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service.
The new honors given to Granger, R-Fort Worth, are the top recognition given to civilians by the secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Army. They note her dedication to the military, calling her a “tireless public servant” who works to address “rapidly evolving threats to our nations security.”
Granger, whose district includes Naval Air Station Fort Worth, said she was humbled by the honors.
“In my work in Congress, nothing is more important than national defense,” she said. “I have worked hard to ensure that we have the military we need and the security we deserve.
“It has been the honor of my lifetime to help fund and support the men and women in uniform and their families. They sacrifice so much to keep us safe in these dangerous times,” said Granger, who serves as vice chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.
———
©2017 the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Visit the Fort Worth Star-Telegram at www.star-telegram.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, vice chairman of the House defense appropriations subcommittee and chairman of the State appropriations panel, speaks at a Lockheed Martin rollout ceremony presenting the Norwegian Armed Forces with the first F-35 fighter aircraft purchased by the country on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Paul Moseley, Fort Worth Star-Telelgram/TNS
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Easing the stress of 'Death TV' for remotely located warriors
US, Philippines cancel annual amphibious-landing drill
Study: Iraq-Afghanistan veterans who develop epilepsy more at risk of death
The legacy of Navy Secretary Ray Mabus: Change – and mixed feelings about it
Top veterans groups talk about seeking an in-person discussion with Trump
Ex-Navy official gets 6 years in prison for taking $350,000 in bribes from 'Fat Leonard'