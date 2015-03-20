Fort Worth congresswoman receives dual military honors

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger received two new honors — the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service award and the Department of the Army’s Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service.

The new honors given to Granger, R-Fort Worth, are the top recognition given to civilians by the secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Army. They note her dedication to the military, calling her a “tireless public servant” who works to address “rapidly evolving threats to our nations security.”

Granger, whose district includes Naval Air Station Fort Worth, said she was humbled by the honors.

“In my work in Congress, nothing is more important than national defense,” she said. “I have worked hard to ensure that we have the military we need and the security we deserve.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to help fund and support the men and women in uniform and their families. They sacrifice so much to keep us safe in these dangerous times,” said Granger, who serves as vice chair of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.



