Fort Wainwright soldier charged with murder in deadly nightclub shooting

Three people were arrested Monday in connection with a September shooting at a Fairbanks, Alaska nightclub that left 27-year-old Michael Jeremy Hodges dead and injured two others, according to the Fairbanks Police Department.

Fort Wainwright soldier Tevyn Alonza Davis, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the case, court records show. Joshua Jermaine Haynes, 28, and Gabrielle Patrice Haynes, 32, were arrested on weapons misconduct charges.

The police department did not provide details Tuesday of the investigation that led to the charges against the three defendants. Fairbanks Detective Avery Thompson said Davis was charged with murder because it is suspected he is the one who fatally shot Hodges.

The shooting occurred around the bar's closing on Sept. 5, when FPD received calls reporting a fight and shots fired inside Bojangles, a nightclub on the corner of Airport Way and Cushman Street. As officers responded, witnesses reported more gunfire outside the club.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Hodges died at the hospital, despite lifesaving efforts by good Samaritans at the scene, police said at the time.

[1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Fairbanks nightclub]

Jesse Craig Anderson, 26, underwent surgery and remained for some time in intensive care, but he survived his injuries, police said. A third person, 22-year-old Breannah Jayde Mitchell, was treated and released for minor injuries from a gunshot wound.

On Monday, Fairbanks police obtained arrest warrants for Joshua Haynes, Gabrielle Haynes and Davis.

At 2:45 p.m. Monday, Alaska State Troopers contacted Davis and Gabrielle Haynes during a traffic stop at Mile 81 of the Parks Highway, north of Willow. They were transported to the Anchorage Police Department, according to Fairbanks police.

Detectives from Fairbanks flew to Anchorage to question both suspects, officials said.

A few hours later, a tactical police team in Fairbanks located and arrested Joshua Haynes on Davis Road, and took him to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Officers also obtained search warrants for three homes in Fairbanks, executing the warrants following the arrests of the three suspects.

The three are set to appear in Fairbanks court on March 23.

U.S. Army Alaska spokesman John Pennell said Davis is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and joined the Army in February 2014.

Davis trained at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Lee in Virginia before arriving in Alaska in July 2014, Pennell said. Davis is assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Wainwright.

Fairbanks police continue to ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Thompson at 907-450-6549.

———

©2017 the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska)

Visit the Alaska Dispatch News (Anchorage, Alaska) at www.adn.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.