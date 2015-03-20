Fort Stewart soldier charged with murder opened fire at New Year’s Eve party after cousin was attacked, prosecutor says

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the U.S. Army soldier from Georgia charged with murder in the deaths of three men at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland, stands in court after opening statements were delivered on Wednesday.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A New Year’s Eve 2018 triple slaying in which a U.S. Army soldier is charged with murder began when a man attacked the soldier’s cousin, a prosecutor said during opening statements delivered Wednesday.

When Tevin Biles-Thomas and his cousin Devaughn Gibson arrived at a party at an AirBnB rental, someone immediately grabbed Gibson by his shirt collar and pushed him up against the refrigerator, sparking a firefight that left three people, including Gibson, dead.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Gregory Mussman told jurors that Biles-Thomas was the first to pull his gun and the first to open fire on DelVaunte Johnson and Toshaun Banks, ultimately killing them both. Johnson returned fire in self-defense before he was killed and shot and killed Gibson, Mussman said.

“From grabbing a shirt to guns,” Mussman said.

Defense attorney Joseph Patituce told jurors in his opening statement that prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to prove that Biles-Thomas fired a single shot that night, let alone to convince the jurors to convict Biles-Thomas of murder.

The comments came during opening statements in the trial of Biles-Thomas, a 26-year-old U.S. Army soldier who is also the brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Biles-Thomas is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, and faces life in prison if he is convicted. Biles-Thomas was statinoed at Fort Stewart at the time of his arrest.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg is overseeing the trial that began with jury selection Monday in a courtroom set up in the Huntington Convention Center as the court continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting came on New Year’s Eve 2018, when a small group of people including real estate agents and their girlfriends rented an apartment above a pizzeria on Dennison Avenue near Fulton Road to throw a party. Someone invited some friends, and a second group of people that included Johnson, Banks and several other people who Patituce said were members of a gang named the Muddy Gang, showed up and got rowdy, Mussman said.

Biles-Thomas, Gibson and another man showed up together later, and the fight ensued.

Mussman said it was either Johnson or Banks who grabbed Gibson in the kitchen.

The state’s case against Biles-Thomas relies heavily on testimony from two people at the party who identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter based on his clothing. Investigators never found the gun they accuse Biles-Thomas of using in the shooting.

Macquise “Taboo” Lewis told detectives that the shooter was wearing a blue jean jacket and Timberland boots, and then picked Biles-Thomas from photographs taken from a security camera mounted at the back door because he was seen in the video wearing Timberlands.

A woman who was shot in the arm during the gunfight said the shooter was wearing a black “swishy” jacket, and picked Biles-Thomas’ picture from a photo lineup.

Mussman also said Biles-Thomas’ actions after the shooting raised suspicions. Biles-Thomas left the scene and returned to Georgia the next day without checking up on Gibson or the other man who accompanied them to the party, Mussman said. He denied firing any shots when he was questioned by a Cleveland homicide detective, and testified to the grand jury that ultimately indicted him that he did not shoot. Prosecutors then charged Biles-Thomas with perjury.

Mussman told jurors that they must decide if Biles-Thomas purposely killed Johnson and Banks and was therefore guilty of murder, or if he acted in a sudden fit of rage once his cousin was attacked and opened fire, and was guilty of manslaughter.

“The state submits evidence will show it wasn’t self-defense,” Mussman said.

Patituce in his opening statement blamed the shootout on the members of the “muddy street gang” who attacked Gibson.

Patituce said testimony from witnesses will show that one of the hosts of the party wanted to kick members of the gang out of the party but didn’t because he feared they were armed, and that the attack on Gibson was almost like a “set-up.” Banks told his pregnant girlfriend to go outside 10 minutes before Gibson and Biles-Thomas showed up to the party, and then Gibson was shoved up against the refrigerator within 30 seconds of his arrival at the party, Patituce said.

Patituce in his opening statements also sought to sow doubt about Lewis’ credibility. Lewis, who Patituce also identified as a Muddy Gang member, picked up Johnson’s gun from the floor and threw it in a lake after the shooting. Prosecutors charged him with felony tampering with evidence, and on Monday allowed him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing official business charge in exchange for his testimony against Biles-Thomas.

Lewis was also arrested on a felony weapons charge out of Warrensville Heights in August while he was on bond in connection with the tampering charge. Prosecutors dismissed the case against him while reserving the right to refile the charges in the future, and did not ask for Lewis’ bond to be revoked after his arrest.

Patituce also said that the woman who identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter said the gunman pulled his gun out of a pocket on the front of his jacket. Patituce displayed a still photo from the security video that showed Biles-Thomas arriving at the party and said his jacket did not have a front pocket.

Patituce said jurors will have to rely on the actual evidence presented at trial, which he said is not enough to convict Biles-Thomas.

“No speculation, no conjecture,” he said. “That’s all [prosecutors] have.”

—

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit cleveland.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.