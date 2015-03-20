Fort Sam Houston police officer accused of killing 2 in drunken-driving crash

A Fort Sam Houston civilian police officer is facing charges after police say he killed two people in a drunken-driving crash Saturday in San Antonio.

Sgt. Justin Fey, 49, faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to the San Antonio Express-News. He remains in the Bexar County Jail with bail set at $325,000.

Joint Base San Antonio spokesman Todd White told the Express-News that Fey is a civilian member of the 502nd Security Forces Squadron at Fort Sam Houston.

Authorities say Fey collided head-on with a car occupied by two adults and three children Saturday in east San Antonio.

A man and woman died in the crash. The man has been identified as Jose Angel Arias, 36, of Adkins. The woman has yet to be identified.

The three children are expected to survive.

Fey was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. He suffered minor injuries.

