Fort Riley Warrior Transition Battalion honors those who give back

Wounded veterans struggling after coming back from war is a too-common problem and one Fort Riley’s Warrior Transition Battalion fights daily. The Wounded Warrior Project, which is tied in with the battalion, is dedicated to supporting veterans when they return from fighting overseas — whether their injuries are physical or mental.

It helps greatly when local civilians reach out a helping hand — something the battalion appreciates. Sometimes those civilian helpers go well out of their own way to assist veterans. Two such people were recognized Thursday with the Fort Riley Installation’s Quarterly Helping Hands Awards.

The general manager of Cox Brothers BBQ Bryan Perez and manager of Freddy’s, Jess Appodaca, both received Helping Hands Awards at their respective restaurants.

Both men have helped by giving away hundreds of free meals to injured veterans.

Appodaca grew emotional talking about his work with the Wounded Warriors Project.

“It was a gift to us to allow us the privilege to serve them,” he said.

Appodaca first started serving injured veterans when Freddy’s was first erected at 802 East Chestnut St.

His dad was in the military — a World War II veteran — and served as a mess sergeant. This is why Appodaca specifically chose to feed veterans.

Perez has been feeding veterans since Dec. 20, 2014 — he remembers the date he started. In the past two years, he believes he has served more than 500 wounded soldiers. Like Appodaca, Perez came from a military family, though he himself never served.

“It’s a way to give back and show appreciation,” he said.

Perez recalls being surprised when the first group came in for a meal. He found himself wondering where the crutches and wheel chairs were — many of the soldiers who had come to eat seemed to be physically intact.

Not all scars are visible, Perez has since learned, though the ones on the inside are often as bad as the ones on the outside.

CSM Will McVay is the top non-commissioned officer of the battalion has been working with veterans for years — is actually a wounded warrior himself — and says the help provided by Perez and Appodaca and others like them reminds soldiers that their service matters.

“A lot of people will say thank you. But this company has been quietly, week after week, month after month, year after year, providing meals for our soldiers,” he said.

Lt. Austin Peterson, a wounded warrior served by the battalion, was injured overseas and is currently in the process of transitioning out of the Army. He appreciates the efforts of people such as Perez and Appodaca.

“It allows me to re-socialize myself with my civilian side,” he said. “It’s a de-stressor — and it’s fantastic food.”

The transition to civilian life after being a soldier is difficult. The battalion does a lot more than simply feed people — it helps injured soldiers focus on rehabilitation.

