Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect refusing his medication

Esteban Santiago is taken from the Broward County main jail as he is transported to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

MIAMI — The man accused of killing five people and injuring six others in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale’s international airport is refusing to take psychotropic medication prescribed to him in prison, a judge said Friday.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges linked to the airport shooting spree, including several that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison or the death penalty.

The U.S. Marshals Service told U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom that Santiago, an Iraq War veteran with a history of mental health problems, was declining to take a medication, which they declined to identify.

One of Santiago’s lawyers, Assistant Federal Public Defender Eric Cohen told the judge he would talk to Santiago about that but said he didn’t need the judge to intervene at this stage.

“I’m just treading a little lightly at this point,” Cohen told the judge during a 30-minute hearing in federal court in Miami.

The defense team told the judge they are not requesting, yet, that Santiago undergo any mental health or legal competency evaluation. They did not explain the reason for that decision.

The defense and prosecutors Ricardo Del Toro and Lawrence LaVecchio told the judge that it could take many months before the U.S. attorney general makes a formal decision to seek the death penalty.

Santiago, who did not speak publicly in court, was dressed in beige prison scrubs, tan plastic sandals and dark socks.

The judge disclosed at the start of the hearing, her first time seeing Santiago in court, that one of the victims — who was uninjured but whose backpack and laptop computer was struck by one of the bullets — served as her son’s college adviser when he was in high school about four years ago.

Bloom said she did not think she needed to recuse herself from handling the case but wanted to disclose the coincidental links. Neither side raised any concern about her continuing to handle the case.

U.S. Marshal Amos Rojas, who is in charge of courthouse security and prisoner transportation for South Florida, spoke in court after the judge asked him to outline special concerns about handling Santiago’s case.

Rojas told the judge the case has been classified as “high risk and high threat.” He said deputy marshals will be taking special measures to “ensure the defendant is safe and everyone else in the courtroom is safe” during any court hearings and trial.

Officials have decided that the safest option is to handle the case in Miami, in part to avoid potential security issues involved with driving Santiago to and from court in Fort Lauderdale. In Miami, Santiago can be brought directly from the detention center to court without any possible interaction with the public, they said.

The prosecution and defense both said in court that the case is particularly complex because it involves multiple victims and witnesses from many different places, including Puerto Rico where Santiago grew up and Alaska where he most recently lived.

Many of the issues likely to be raised at trial — including Santiago’s mental health issues and prior problems — will require investigation in other regions, the lawyers told the judge.

Santiago told FBI agents he planned the shooting in South Florida but it remains unclear why he chose to travel to Fort Lauderdale.

The judge said she wants to do everything possible to ensure that the bereaved family members, surviving victims, defendant’s relatives and journalists are able to attend the hearings, if they want, and that “the courtroom is open and accessible to all.”

Prosecutors said they have spoken to next-of-kin for all five of the people slain in the shooting and also talked with five of the six people who survived gunshot wounds. The sixth person who was injured by gun fire remains in intensive care, prosecutors said.

Santiago’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4 and the judge said she would set a new, but equally tentative trial date, about 45 days after that hearing. The case is expected to be complex and “demanding,” the judge and lawyers for both sides said.

Santiago, who lived in Anchorage, Alaska, was taken into custody shortly after investigators say he opened fire on Jan. 6 in a baggage claim area in Terminal 2. The FBI said he fired 15 shots.

Agents said he bought a one-way ticket from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale, via Minnesota, with a 9 mm handgun and two ammunition clips in his checked luggage. After picking up his gun from the baggage carousel, he loaded the gun in a restroom stall, came out and fired at other travelers’ heads.

Santiago is being held without bond at the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami.

Agents have testified that Santiago confessed, initially saying he was under some form of government mind control and later saying he had visited chatrooms linked to Islamic State terrorists.

Santiago faces no terrorism-related charges.

Santiago, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Puerto Rico, was briefly hospitalized for mental health treatment in November after he went to the FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska and asked for help. He told agents he was hearing voices and his mind was being controlled by the U.S. government.

