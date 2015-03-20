Fort Irwin unveils new $211 million hospital

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — High winds did not deter a large crowd of approximately 500 people, including Barstow and other dignitaries, Army personnel and civilians, from attending the grand opening of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin's new $210.9 million Army hospital on Thursday.

The new facility replaces Weed Army Community Hospital, built in 1966. It had become inefficient for today's standards.

In 2014, Maj. Scott Shopa said Weed Community Army Hospital didn't "meet the changes in modern health care you would expect in 2014." The building was built before computers; modern capabilities had to be retrofitted on an old building.

Commanding Gen. Robert B. Abrams said he recognized the hard work and dedication it took to complete the hospital, which took more than five years to build.

"This is an unbelievable facility, unbelievable," he said. "It is state of the art. It is the work of many, many people. It's an incredible facility and long, long overdue."

Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite called the facility "world class."

"This facility, dedicated to the health and wellness of war fighters and their families, is tangible proof of the project delivery team's dedication to the people they serve," he said. "This hospital is a place of healing, benefiting the community that does so much to keep our nation ready, safe, and secure."

The new hospital is nearly 60 percent larger than the old Weed hospital, which will allow the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity to provide health care services in a centralized location to better serve the modern day soldier. That will promote resiliency and enhance Army readiness.

"It is our mission to provide high quality, customer-focused health care to the soldiers, families and retirees in and around Fort Irwin and the National Training Center," said Col. Martin Doperak, commander of the Weed Army Community Hospital. "Over the years, we have upgraded and expanded the current Weed Army Community Hospital; however, it is nearly 50 years old, is undersized for the amount of services we provide and is inefficient based on modern standards. We remain committed to providing the highest quality health care while reinforcing the culture of trust that is the foundation of Army Medicine."

The new hospital is the only LEED Platinum, carbon neutral, net-zero certifiable hospital within the Department of Defense that will generate all of its energy needs from solar power and renewable energy systems.

According to Col. Doperak, the new hospital is only one of three platinum Leed Hospitals in the United States.

Groundbreaking for the hospital was held in May 2012.

