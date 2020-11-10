Fort Hood to name a gate after Spc. Vanessa Guillen

Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of Fort Hood, announced plans Tuesday to rename a gate at the base after Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The gate is located north of this public memorial placed in a business parking lot on Fort Hood Street and feeds into the area where her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, is located. Guillen was killed April 22 in an arms room at Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood will rename a gate near the east entrance of the Army base in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was killed there in April, the base commander Lt. Gen. Pat White announced Tuesday after meeting with Guillen’s family.

“We invited Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s family to visit Fort Hood as we take an important step together to memorialize Vanessa’s life and service to our nation,” White said in a prepared statement. “The gate we designated leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area where Vanessa served. The gate is accessed by thousands of soldiers, civilians, and families every day.”

Guillen was a 20-year-old Houston native who was reported missing April 22. Her body was found more than two months later buried and concealed in concrete along the Leon River in Bell County.

Spc. Aaron Robinson, a fellow soldier in her unit, is believed to have killed her with a hammer in an arms room at Fort Hood and then buried her remains with the help of his civilian girlfriend, who is awaiting a federal trial for tampering with evidence. Robinson shot himself dead when confronted by police after Guillen’s body was found June 30.

During the search for Guillen, her family said the soldier faced sexual harassment on base, but she was too afraid to report it to her chain of command. After Robinson was named her killer, the family said he was her harasser. Base officials have said they did not find evidence to confirm this allegation.

Guillen’s story inspired thousands of veterans to come forward with their own stories of sexual assault and harassment on social media. In response, the Army initiated investigations into Guillen’s chain of command and the decisions made during the search for her, as well as into the command climate and culture of the base and its implementation of the Army’s sexual assault and harassment prevention program.

Those investigations are complete and the results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Congress also has begun investigating the handling of Guillen’s death along with several of the other nearly 30 soldiers to die while assigned to Fort Hood this year.

“Vanessa’s life was a catalyst for us to implement action to improve trust, discipline, and teamwork across our formations,” White said. “In recent weeks, we began a ‘People First’ initiative that ensures soldiers, families, and civilians are always at the core of what we do.”

During the Guillen family’s visit, White discussed with them the plans and potential design concepts for the site of the new Guillen Gate.

“Their input is important for our final design that will come to fruition over the next few months,” he said.

The Guillen family is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday after they leave Fort Hood.

