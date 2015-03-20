Fort Hood soldier dies day before Veterans Day
By Claire Ballor | The Dallas Morning News (Tribune News Service) | Published: November 16, 2016
Just shy of Veterans day, a decorated Fort Hood soldier died last Thursday in Killeen, Texas from an illness.
Sgt. Daniel Made Monibe, who was a 32-year-old Carrollton resident, was assigned to Medical Company A, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood since May 2015, according to the Fort Hood Pubic Affairs Office.
He entered active-duty September 2009 as an operating room specialist and was deployed to South Korea from September 2010 to 2011.
Monibe had many awards and decorations including two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon among others.
The soldier will be buried this Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
