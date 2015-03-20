Fort Gordon officer sentenced to prison for child pornography

An Army officer stationed at Fort Gordon was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 97 months in prison.

Jonathan Hurwitz, 49, had pleaded guilty in January to possession of child pornography, which in his case carried a possible sentence of 97 to 121 months in a federal prison.

Hurwitz’s attorney asked U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall to depart the sentencing guideline range to 60 months, which would have shaved about three years off the prison term.

Hall declined, but did sentence Hurwitz to the shortest term possible.

“I own it, and I accept responsibility,” Hurwitz said Wednesday. He said that knew that it was wrong and that the worst part is knowing that by viewing the images he had hurt the victims of child sexual abuse again.

Law enforcement officers who search for adults downloading child pornography from the internet traced the electronic address of a computer to Hurwitz’s home. By the time a search warrant was executed Sept. 8, 2016, Hurwitz had already deleted the images. The images he had downloaded in June 2016, however, remained on the hard drive, where a forensic search found them.

Hurwitz, the former deputy director of the Cyber Center for Excellence at Fort Gordon, confessed and pleaded guilty as soon as possible. During his 20 years in the Army, he was awarded the Bronze Star and other medals and served in deployments to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Once Hurwitz is released from prison – federal prison terms are served without parole – he will be on supervised release for 20 years. Hall imposed a $1,500 fine and a $5,000 special assessment.

Hurwitz will get credit for the time he has spent behind bars since his arrest last summer.

