Fort Gordon civilian responsible for social media post critical of the president

Fort Gordon will take "appropriate disciplinary action" against a civilian worker officials say posted a political meme on the post's official social media accounts.

The post, which appeared just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, was a meme that suggested President Trump's election was aided by a foreign government to weaken the U.S.

"Sometimes I get the feeling that Trump was installed by a foreign enemy to weaken and destabilize America," it stated. "Has anyone else had this impression?"

The meme was topped with a personal message authored by the verified Fort Gordon Facebook account that said, "Just saying!"

The post also appeared on the Twitter account connected to the Fort Gordon Public Affairs Office, which duplicates all Fort Gordon Facebook posts.

Buz Yarnell, a member of the public affairs office, sent a brief statement about the post Thursday.

"The online activity yesterday is incompatible with the Army values and our professional expectations of our civilian employees," the statement said.

Fort Gordon is home to the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and the Army is relocating there its entire Cyber Command, the Army's front line of defense against hackers and data breaches.

The post, which was soon removed, was picked up by various Facebook groups and widely ridiculed in thousands of comments.

The Hatch Act prohibits federal employees from engaging in political activities, including through official social media accounts.

The Senate Intelligence Committee determined that Russia favored Trump in the 2016 presidential election and tried to sway it in his favor, while Trump has denied colluding with Russia to get elected.

