Fort Gordon brigade commander fired over misconduct allegations

The commander of the Army’s 35th Signal Brigade at Fort Gordon, Ga., has been fired amid allegations of personal misconduct, the service announced Tuesday.

Col. Matt Foulk was removed from command Monday by Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla, the 18th Airborne Corps commander, “due to a loss of confidence” in Foulk’s ability to command after a misconduct probe was conducted, according to an Army statement.

Col. Joe Buccino, the spokesman for the Fort Bragg, N.C.-based Corps, which oversees the 35th Signal Brigade, declined Tuesday to provide further information about Foulk’s removal. The spokesman would not describe the nature of the misconduct allegations, who conducted the investigation or whether Foulk could face additional punishment beyond his firing.

Foulk took command of the brigade in July 2019, according to the Army. He is a signals officer and veteran of combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the service.

Kurilla said in the statement that he maintained confidence in the 35th Signal Brigade’s soldiers. He appointed Lt. Col. David Burnham, the brigade’s deputy commander, to take acting command of the brigade.

The 35th Signal Brigade, nicknamed the Lion Brigade, is charged with deploying around the globe to provide other 18th Airborne Corps units with tactical communications capabilities, according to the Army.