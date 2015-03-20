Fort Gordon airman remembered for personality, work ethic, values

Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles was killed when the car he was driving was hit on Interstate 20 in Columbia County, Ga. while stopped for road construction work.

Little was left but standing room when friends, family and service members from all branches of the military gathered at Fort Gordon on Tuesday to honor and commemorate Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Earles, who was killed last week in a car wreck.

Though the circumstances of his death were tragic, Earles’ father said the events and experiences since have given the family new light.

“March 6 is the day God’s hand moved in our family’s life, and it made us complete,” Patrick Earles said. “I say that because it isn’t a day I will ever look forward to but it’s when God put a wrap on Alex’s life. Everything we stand for as a family is wrapped up in the premise that we want to live forever. But to live forever we have to understand what it means to live now.”

The airman, 23, was killed when the car he was driving was hit on Interstate 20 in Columbia County, Ga. while stopped for road construction work. Juan Jesus Castillo-Reyes has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, improper lane change and driving too fast for conditions.

Patrick Earles said the family’s faith kept them together when the news was at its heaviest. He then thanked the military crowd for welcoming the family and for being a part of his son’s honorable life.

Earles served the Air Force as a Pashto (a language in Afghanistan) linguist. He was stationed with the 3rd Intelligence Squadron at Fort Gordon in 2013 after training at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, Calif., Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, and Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter, S.C.

Lt. Col. Jeremiah Burgess, the commander of the 3rd Intelligence Squadron , said Earles embodied the Air Force’s core values: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all its membersdo.

“He was someone you could trust, and he always did what was right,” Burgess said. “I think that was evident in the fact that he was chosen as a key member of our training team so early in his career. He was constantly striving to make himself a better person.”

Friends and fellow service members spoke highly of Earles in eulogies, remembering him as genuine, pure, loving, warm and exuberant. They remembered him for his love of puns and “trademark finger guns.”

Earles would have turned 24 years old on Tuesday.

