Fort Drum USO opens site to help soldiers, veterans become linked to services

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — A new office opened by the post’s USO will help soldiers, veterans and military families become linked with local services as they transition from the military.

The RP6 office, short for RallyPoint 6, has connections to approximately 150 groups, ranging from the state attorney general’s office, to the Salvation Army. Staff at the office will help follow up with clients until their goals are met.

“The outcomes that we’ve been able to produce when we use that model are very positive,” said Jim W. Redmore, manager of the new office. “Soldiers get employment, soldiers get enrolled into the kinds of specific, whatever desires they have personally and professionally, and the outcomes generally are always going to be much better because of the support we’ve provided.”

Since opening in July, the office has served 54 veterans and military family members, along with 10 active-duty service members.

“We anticipate a great deal more,” Mr. Redmore said.

Similar sites are being opened in military communities nationwide, as a part of the USO 360 Transition Alliance.

Sarah S. Livingston, who helps coordinate the partnerships between the office and outside groups, said the transition process can be a difficult one for many soldiers, particularly when they do not know what they want their next step to be.

“A lot of soldiers and veterans, this is what they’re used to,” she said. “They almost go through an identity crisis.”

She said many clients who visit the office can get a better understanding of what their options are by talking to a case manager.

“We want to make sure they’re seeing the bigger picture,” Mrs. Livingston said. “They have a lot to offer.”

The RP6 office had staff on site in Watertown last week at a career training seminar that helped soldiers craft their resumes and perfect job interviewing skills as they prepared for civilian life.

About 15 soldiers and veterans were on site to take part in the training.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. unemployment rate for veterans was 4.3 percent in October, up from 3.9 percent in October 2015.

However, both totals are below the civilian unemployment rate of 4.5 percent this October.

