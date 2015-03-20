Fort Drum union officials talk with congresswoman about Trump's hiring freeze

Officials with the union for civilian workers at Fort Drum spoke with Rep. Elise M. Stefanik Tuesday at her Washington D.C. office to talk about the effects of President Donald J. Trump’s hiring freeze.

Union officials have said the freeze, which does not include uniformed personnel, exacerbates issues already seen on Fort Drum such as low levels of staffing and slow hiring.

“She certainly was aware of the impact on the federal workers and their families and the surrounding community,” said Cheryl Burns Stephens, 2nd Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 400.

Ms. Burns Stephens, who works as a training and curriculum specialist with the post’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation office, said Ms. Stefanik told her that Mr. Trump’s hiring freeze “was not the right approach to downsizing the government workforce.”

She said that Ms. Stefanik forwarded her information to her staff to work on finding a resolution to the issue.

Ms. Burns Stephens told the Times on Wednesday that the hiring freeze has had a negative impact on workers already dealing with reduced staffs.

“Eventually it’s going to affect readiness,” she said. “If we aren’t able to fully take care of families, soldiers will be worried about it and it will affect the mission.”

Ms. Burns Stephens said union officials also spoke with Ms. Stefanik about the use of official time to represent fellow union workers.

Tom Flanigan, Ms. Stefanik’s spokesman, said the congresswoman has been monitoring the issue to ensure installations like Fort Drum are not negatively impacted.

“An ‘across the board’ DoD freeze has major implications on our military’s readiness and training capabilities, as well as welfare for our servicemembers and their families,” he said, in an email to the Times.

He noted Ms. Stefanik signed onto a letter from Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, to Mr. Trump which called for more clarity about the hiring freeze.

A social media post from Ms. Stefanik’s office noted she also met Tuesday with union officials from AFGE Local 3343, which represents front line Social Security Administration workers in Central New York.

©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.