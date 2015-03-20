Fort Drum to receive $12.5 million in cold-weather gear after being declared an Arctic Zone

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Soldiers on post will receive $12.5 million in special cold-weather gear this year after the Army designated the post as an Arctic Zone.

The new gear, which will be provided through this fall, includes specialized jackets, pants, gloves, face masks, gear covers and socks meant for conditions of about minus 16 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It will let us focus on our task at hand, instead of being cold,” said Sgt. Gary Stancell, primary trainer for the Mountain Warfare Course taking place on Monday.

Among the improvements in the technology is that the new gloves will be water proof, while the current gloves worn by soldiers are water resistant. The new equipment is also described as lighter than soldiers’ current gear, a big difference for those carrying gear through tough conditions.

The new gear is coming after the Army made the climate designation in 2015. Fort Drum soldiers will be trained on using their gear as a part of winter training given annually and to personnel newly arriving to the area.

Andrew R. Kennedy, director of plans, training, mobilization and security for the post’s garrison, said cold weather conditions put stress on units and their leaders to perform. Mr. Kennedy’s 30-year career in the Marines included operations in northern Norway.

“Not only do you have to complete your mission, you have to survive,” he said.

He said the new gear is one part of multiple efforts to make the post better prepared for winter conditions.

A separate effort, taken through 2023, will have all of the post’s aircraft, including its unmanned aerial vehicles, covered in enclosed buildings to protect from the climate.

The north country is no stranger to the cold, as the Watertown area has had multiple days in the last few years when it was listed as having the lowest recorded temperatures in America.

On Feb. 14, 2016, the city held the crown as temperatures hit minus 37 degrees Fahrenheit. The city also earned the designation on Feb. 16, 2015, when temperatures reached 36 below zero.

Despite this cold, the post has performed strongly in limiting such injuries.

A Defense Health Agency study last year found that Fort Drum avoided cold-weather injuries better than bases in Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina.

However, the conditions can still present challenges.

Five soldiers from post were taken out of the field briefly due to cold-weather injuries during the post’s Mountain Peak exercise in December.

