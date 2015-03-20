Fort Drum soldiers under lockdown after equipment reported missing

FORT DRUM — About 100 soldiers from post have been on lockdown for five days after equipment was reported missing.

The soldiers from A Company of the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment have been on lockdown since Thursday. The soldiers are currently confined to company areas while the search is underway, with short breaks for soldiers to eat at Army dining facilities and for soldiers to head home to see their families.

Lt. Col. Donald A. Korpi, 10th Mountain Division spokesman, said he could not confirm what the missing item was, only stating that the item was not a weapon.

“It’s the commander’s decision on the length and the conditions of the lockdown, based on their belief every action has been taken to find the item,” he said.

An unnamed source told the Times that the missing item that the item was a set of night vision goggles. In the past, those items have had a listed value of about $2,000 to $3,000.

The battalion’s C company had a two-day lockdown in April 2015 after losing a similar device.

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 277th Aviation Support Battalion spent seven days in lockdown in 2013 after 100 bayonets and 800 scopes, valued at about $50,000, went missing.

In both cases, the status of the missing items was never released.

