Fort Drum soldiers mark beginning of Afghanistan deployment

FORT DRUM — Hundreds of soldiers formally marked the beginning of their deployment to Afghanistan today, where they will train and advise security forces.

“This combat formation is ready for the toughest of missions our nation requires,” Col. Shane P. Morgan, commander of the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, said. “We must never forget our nation requires us, and at times only us, to keep Americans safe.”

About 600 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, will be a part of the mission. It is the battalion’s fourth deployment to Afghanistan.

Col. Morgan said that Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, former Fort Drum commander, recommended the battalion to Defense Secretary James Mattis when the U.S. Central Command requested “unique combat capabilities that only a light infantry battalion could provide.”

“That recommendation was quickly approved, and this formation is standing in front of us today,” Col. Morgan said.

Prior to their deployment, the soldiers trained at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La.

Col. Morgan said that the soldiers in the battalion will be teaching the full range of military skills to their Afghan counterparts.

“In order to train somebody else, you have to have mastered the task yourself,” he said. “When we look at what is our mission-essential tasks, it’s offensive operations, defensive operations and stability operations. It spans the full spectrum of what we do, why we exist and why we train to that standard.”

Katherine A. Boorady kept an eye on her children Anna, 4, and Alec, 3 months, on the bleachers prior to the ceremony. Boorady, who previously served for 2 years in the Army, said she had been in denial that her husband would be deployed, but knew he would be ready for his work.

“I’m confident they know what they’re doing,” she said.

In the meantime, she said she was up front with her daughter that “daddy’s going bye-bye for a while.”

“I know everything will be OK, but it’s not easy having your husband away,” Boorady said.

Col. Morgan noted that while most of the battalion will be heading to Afghanistan, the battalion already has some personnel deployed for security work in Cameroon and Djibouti and some staff in Italy, as a part of partnerships the division has with the Army’s Africa Command.

Though 10th Mountain Division officials did not specify the length of the deployment, they said it may be similar to previous cycles, in which soldiers have been away for about nine months.

