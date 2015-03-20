Fort Drum soldier killed in crash receives posthumous promotion

The Fort Drum soldier that was killed Sunday in a car crash in Oneida County has been posthumously promoted, Army officials said.

Jennifer Kipybida, a specialist at the time of her death, received a promotion to corporal.

“This is indicative of the leadership and professionalism she demonstrated on a day-to-day basis,” said Maj. Isaac L. Taylor, 10th Mountain Division deputy public affairs officer.

Funeral arrangements for Cpl. Kipybida, 23, of Churchville, N.Y., have been set for this weekend.

The corporal died when the car she was in she was riding in crashed into a tree at 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 26 in Ava. Law enforcement said it did not appear that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Both Cpl. Kipybida and the driver of the vehicle, Pfc. Miles Wilson-King, were wearing seatbelts.

Cpl. Kipybida, who joined the Army in 2014, served as a human resources specialist in the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry, 1st Brigade Combat Team.



