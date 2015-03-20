Fort Drum soldier among figures painted by former president Bush

The memories of Oct. 5, 2013, weighed on the mind of Maj. Christopher A. Turner as he sat next to former President George W. Bush at a banquet during the 2015 Warrior Open golf event for wounded military personnel.

That 2013 day in Afghanistan,Turner and his fellow soldiers were attacked by an Afghan security guard wielding an AK-47 rifle, his shots delayed briefly as the rifle initially misfired. The major escaped the attack with a bullet wound to his thigh that healed quickly, but the mental wounds of the day lingered much longer, becoming a daily part of his life about which he could never forget.

"At that point, I still bought into the stigma; I thought people were going to see me as weak," he said. "I put it in the back of my mind, which wasn't effective at all."

Hearing the president speak at the event about the need to reduce the stigma of post-traumatic stress gave the major the courage he needed, and when given the chance to tell his story, he did it for the first time, in front of a crowd of hundreds.

"I told my story from start to finish, and it changed my life," Turner said. "It made me no longer afraid to talk about what I was dealing with."

Turner, currently serving with the 10th Mountain Division's 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, is one of 98 military servicemembers whose portraits were captured by Bush for his new best-selling book, "Portraits of Courage." Proceeds from the book will go toward veterans' charities.

Turner is in rare company among the book's subjects, in that the former president painted him twice. Bush painted Turner's portrait first after meeting him that night. The former president painted Turner again after receiving a thank-you letter telling him about the progress made after the event.

Following his remarks, Turner said he has been more comfortable sharing his experiences with fellow soldiers and began seeking regular counseling, which he said has made him better equipped to deal with what happened.

Bush told the Dallas Morning News that in painting Turner at multiple points, he wanted to show his evolution as an artist and Turner's evolving outlook on life.

"It's an OK painting, but the important thing is it shows Turner, in the background the first one is pretty tough," he told the paper. "(The second painting) is a lot lighter, to create a sense of optimism. He's a much more optimistic guy now and he's doing a lot better."

Turner has seen digital copies of the portraits, and listened to the audio book, narrated by Bush, while at training in Fort Polk, La.

"It was pretty emotional to me," he said. "I can't put words to it."

The first painting, Turner said, "my face is very stiff, the shadows in it, it's like there's clouds over my head," which he said matched his nerves meeting the president.

"The second painting, obviously much brighter, I can see that painting of myself, and see a more relaxed person," he said.

He'll get his first opportunity to see the paintings in person, and talk to Bush about them, in May.

Bush began studying painting after learning that it was a hobby of Winston Churchill, taking lessons from multiple Texas-based artists.

"For the first time in my sixty-six years, I picked up a paintbrush that wasn't meant for drywall," he wrote in the book's introduction.

The former president initially began making portraits of his pets, later transitioning to subjects like fellow world leaders. Bush met many of the veterans featured in the book through charity bicycle rides and golf events.

"I painted these men and women as a way to honor their service to the country and to show my respect for their sacrifice and courage," Bush wrote. "I hope to draw attention to the challenges some face when they come home and transition to civilian life -- and the need for our country to better address them."

Another portrait subject, Michael "Rod" Rodriguez, is a retired sergeant first class who began his Army career with the 10th Mountain Division, deploying in the mid-1990s to Somalia and Haiti.

Rodriguez and his wife Kelly, a fellow sergeant first class who will soon retire from the Army, live in the Fayetteville, N.C. area.

Rodriguez spent much of his 21-year Army career with the 7th Special Forces Group. In 2006, Rodriguez sustained multiple traumatic brain injuries within a matter of weeks during a deployment in Afghanistan, including one from an improvised explosive device attack.

Initially downplaying the incidents, Rodriguez said he didn't fully know the severity of his injuries until years later.

The retired sergeant first met Bush at a veterans bicycling event in May 2014 and now sits on a board advising Bush about veterans issues.

Among the visible signs of Rodriguez's wounds are specialized contact lenses he wears to counteract the injuries' effects on his vision, which give his eyes a two-colored appearance.

"Because the lenses are different colors, Rod made for a very interesting subject to paint," Bush wrote in his book.

Rodriguez said he wasn't initially aware of the portrait project. Bush first showed Rodriguez a cell phone photo of his portrait last year, and he saw it in person for the first time at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. His portrait is also featured on the book's cover.

"I think there's no doubt he's an artist," he said. "I think he captured ... I'm passionate."

Near the portrait, the president's center also showcases some of Rodriguez's blacksmithing work, something he took up as he looked into different forms of art therapy.

Mr. Rodriguez said he hoped those reading the book would connect with the service members' stories.

"The true power behind the book is that we're everyday Americans," Rodriguez said. "Every single American can read these stories and identify with at least some of it."

Getting to know Bush over the years, Rodriguez said the former president was "as genuine as it comes."

"I always will have that profound respect for him, but I love him as a friend," he said.

The portraits are also being displayed at Bush's presidential library in Dallas.



