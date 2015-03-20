Fort Drum soldier accused of downloading child porn on government computer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An Army sergeant based at Fort Drum has been arrested on charges of downloading thousands of images of child pornography.

Staff Sgt. Scott McKay told investigators he was a collector of child porn because the victims "are younger and not corrupted, they are innocent, and beautiful," according to an affidavit of FBI Special Agent Heather Weber.

McKay was stationed in Kuwait in June 2015 when a civilian worker in the Armed Forces' cybersecurity unit notified criminal investigators that McKay had used an Army computer the previous week to browse 94 websites that contained child porn, the affidavit said.

McKay was on active duty at Camp Arifjan Kuwait, working as a payment processor with commercial vendors.

He used search terms such as "my young jailbait" and "little girl models ages 13-16," Weber wrote.

A forensic review of McKay's laptop computer at Fort Drum showed he'd downloaded about 9,000 images of child pornography, the affidavit said.

Some of the images were downloaded in January 2015, a month before he was deployed to Kuwait, the affidavit said.

McKay appeared Thursday in federal court in Syracuse, where U.S. Magistrate Judge David Peebles released him from jail on the condition that he remain in his home with an electronic ankle bracelet.



