Fort Drum plans to hire more than 200 for public works positions

FORT DRUM — Post officials said they will be hiring more than 200 seasonal workers within their Department of Public Works.

The post said the full-time positions include engineer equipment operators, equipment mechanics, motor vehicle operators, heavy mobile equipment repairers and office staff. They also said some of the positions involve providing snow removal services for Wheeler Sack Army Airfield, the main post and all the training ranges.

“The same weather that makes us a premier cold weather training site for the Department of Defense also requires that we are afforded a team of dependable seasonal workers up to the challenges of a north country winter,” said Eric Wagenaar, deputy to the post’s garrison commander. “Our seasonal workers ensure that we’re able to meet our mission to train and deploy troops even in the worst weather. They’re vital to our readiness.”

The workers will be considered permanent seasonal workers, meaning that though the paid work will only take place from October to April, the workers will retain benefits for the rest of the year.

The post’s news release said the permanent status “will avoid the need to re-hire these positions each year and ensure the installation has a predictable seasonal work force.”

The new openings are in addition to the 90 openings the post announced in July.

All applications for positions must be submitted online through USAJOBS at www.usajobs.gov. Interested applicants should go to the web site and search “Fort Drum” for a listing of these and other openings.

