Fort Drum plans to hire more than 200 for public works positions
By GORDON BLOCK | The Watertown Daily Times (Tribune News Service) | Published: September 2, 2017
FORT DRUM — Post officials said they will be hiring more than 200 seasonal workers within their Department of Public Works.
The post said the full-time positions include engineer equipment operators, equipment mechanics, motor vehicle operators, heavy mobile equipment repairers and office staff. They also said some of the positions involve providing snow removal services for Wheeler Sack Army Airfield, the main post and all the training ranges.
“The same weather that makes us a premier cold weather training site for the Department of Defense also requires that we are afforded a team of dependable seasonal workers up to the challenges of a north country winter,” said Eric Wagenaar, deputy to the post’s garrison commander. “Our seasonal workers ensure that we’re able to meet our mission to train and deploy troops even in the worst weather. They’re vital to our readiness.”
The workers will be considered permanent seasonal workers, meaning that though the paid work will only take place from October to April, the workers will retain benefits for the rest of the year.
The post’s news release said the permanent status “will avoid the need to re-hire these positions each year and ensure the installation has a predictable seasonal work force.”
The new openings are in addition to the 90 openings the post announced in July.
All applications for positions must be submitted online through USAJOBS at www.usajobs.gov. Interested applicants should go to the web site and search “Fort Drum” for a listing of these and other openings.
———
©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)
Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon IDs soldier missing after Black Hawk crash off Yemen
Federal clearance delays have left 700,000 in limbo
Trump talks unity, but detours into angry words for media
Police: Barcelona fugitive's death 'breaks' cell behind Spain attacks
AFRICOM, Somalia investigate allegations of civilian causalities in raid on al-Shabab fighters
Trump offers flag-waving optimism in visit to Harvey's path