Fort Drum aviators to deploy to South Korea

FORT DRUM — A group of aviators from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade will soon deploy to South Korea, where they will conduct aviation operations throughout the country.

The soldiers, from the brigade’s 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, will be in the country for about nine months, according to a news release from the 10th Mountain Division’s public affairs office.

Lt. Col. Mathieu Petraitis, the commander of the deploying regiment, said that his soldiers prepared for their mission earlier this summer during a large-scale training exercise with several National Guard units.

“The soldiers of 6-6 demonstrated they were capable and ready now to take on the Korea mission,” he said, in a provided statement.

The unit will use their AH-64D Apache helicopters as a part of their mission. The approximately 58-foot-long aircraft are used for a wide range of attack and armed reconnaissance missions, and are able to carry multiple types of weaponry.

During the unit’s last deployment to South Korea, in 2015, soldiers used OH-58 Kiowa aircraft. The use of Kiowa aircraft was phased out at Fort Drum following that deployment.

The soldiers will replace soldiers from the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas.

The regiment’s deployment comes as tensions increase between the United States and North Korea, which has raised concerns from America and its allies with their development of nuclear weapons.

During a rally in Alabama on Friday, President Donald J. Trump referred to Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, as “Little Rocket Man.”

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho of North Korea said in a speech at the U.N. that the president’s threats were “making our rockets’ visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.”

Trump repeated his taunt in a tweet late Saturday and threatened that Kim and his foreign minister “won’t be around much longer” if they continue their invective against the United States.

Additionally, the Trump administration’s latest travel order, announced Sunday, added North Korea to its list of countries from which travel would be banned to the U.S.

The New York Times and Tribune News Service contributed to this report.

