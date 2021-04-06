Fort Detrick police kill sailor who wounded two in off-base shooting

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Both men are in critical condition

A 38-year-old sailor was shot and killed by Fort Detrick police Tuesday morning after shooting two men in a nearby city and fleeing onto the Maryland Army base.

The sailor, whom the Navy confirmed was a hospital corpsman, entered a business at 8:20 a.m. in Riverside Tech Park in Frederick, Md., according to Chief Jason Lando of the Frederick Police Department. The gunman shot and injured two men in or near the business, then drove toward the base, which is about 10 minutes away, Lando said.

The sailor made it onto the base, where Fort Detrick police shot him, according to Fort Detrick Garrison Command. Military police described it as an “active-shooter situation.” The sailor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men who were shot in Frederick were flown by helicopter to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and are in critical condition at the facility’s Shock Trauma Center, Lando said.

With two active crime scenes, police have asked for more time before releasing details. A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

“It’s very tragic. It’s happening too frequently. Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happened, and now it’s happening in our backyard,” Lando said. “There’s no further threat to the Frederick city and Frederick County residents.”

Thayer.rose@stripes.com

Twitter: @Rose_Lori

