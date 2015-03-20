Fort Chaffee celebrates storied history, marks 75 years

Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders proclaimed March 25 as Camp Chaffee/Fort Chaffee Day at Saturday's celebration of the 75th anniversary of Camp Chaffee's opening.

Camp Chaffee, now the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center for the Arkansas Army National Guard, opened March 27, 1942, and served as an U.S. Army training camp. During its 75 years, it has also seen German prisoners of war during World War II, Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon in 1975, Cuban refugees in 1980 and Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita refugees.

Fort Chaffee closed in 1995 and has since been leased to the Arkansas National Guard for training. In 1997, 7,000 acres were donated to the community, and the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) formed to oversee economic development on the land. The 7,000 acres is now called Chaffee Crossing. Chaffee Crossing is home to businesses, residences and a medical school, and the FCRA is continuing to sell land to prospective buyers.

"This property was crossing over from military use, crossing over back into the community for growth and economic development," Sanders said at the Museum of Chaffee History, explaining how the name "Chaffee Crossing" came about.

Sanders was the FCRA executive director from 2001 to 2007. Ivy Owen took the position in 2007.

"We wanted to acknowledge the economic impact that Camp Chaffee and Fort Chaffee has had in Fort Smith and the River Valley region over the years," FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson said of the anniversary event.

Museum Curator Rod Williamson created a new exhibit with photos related to Camp Chaffee's opening, he said.

"We're just glad that it's still here and active and a vibrant part of the community," Williamson said.

The 75th anniversary of the opening collided with the 59th anniversary of when Elvis Presley got his hair cut at what is now the Chaffee Barbershop Museum in 1958. Jimmy Don Peterson, the son of the barber who cut Presley's hair was at the Barbershop Museum with River Valley Cosmetology Institute students giving free buzzcuts.

Peterson was 10 years old when his dad cut Presley's hair and got his barber's license at 14 years old, he said. He came to the event to honor his dad.

Fort Smith resident Brance Bess dressed up as Elvis Presley to take photos with guests.

Bess grew up listening to Elvis records, he said.

"I think the biggest thing that impressed me today was the number of people who came out and the diversity of people who came out because we had people here from every corner of the community," Owen said.

Owen said the FCRA had put less money and time into Saturday's celebration than other events and still had many people show up, noting how many people have had connections to Chaffee over the years.

