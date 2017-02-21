Fort Carson soldiers to begin live-fire training exercises
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 21, 2017
FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is advising the public that it's beginning one month of training exercises, which will involve live munitions and heavy traffic at the U.S. Army installation near Colorado Springs.
KKTV-TV reports that the public can expect increased dust and noise during the exercises.
The training was scheduled to start Tuesday and will continue through March 24.
The field training includes live-fire exercises incorporating Strykers, artillery, aerial gunnery and other heavy weapons.
The exercises are intended to prepare soldiers from the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and other military units for future deployments.
