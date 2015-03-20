Fort Carson sergeant faces rape charges in attacks on children

A Fort Carson sergeant will face trial next month on rape charges alleging repeated attacks on children.

Sgt. Luis Melgarejo, a chemical weapons specialist from the post's 1st Brigade Combat Team, is charged with eight counts of sexual assault dating as far back as 2012. Three of the charges allege an assault on a girl who was under the age of 12.

The charges were detailed in court papers released to The Gazette on Thursday.

Melgarejo, a seven-year veteran, also faces two charges alleging that he violated orders not to contact victims in the case and a charge of assault for pushing a victim against a wall at a Fort Carson residence, court papers show.

Melgarejo was jailed in July after the charges were first issued. One of the charges says he used a phone to contact victims while locked up.

The 32-year-old could face a maximum punishment of life in prison if convicted on all counts.

During his years in the Army, Melgarejo has earned the Army Achievement Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He's set for court-martial Feb. 22 at the post.

In most military cases, a panel of officers hears the evidence and votes on guilt. Two thirds of the panel must agree on a conviction.

The same panel then deliberates on sentencing, and has wide latitude to pick a punishment.

