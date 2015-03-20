Fort Carson's 4th Infantry Division marking centennial with yearlong celebration

Fort Carson's largest unit began celebrating a big birthday Friday, kicking off a year of events to mark the 4th Infantry Division's centennial.

Dignitaries packed the division's headquarters buildings for speeches and a cake to honor the 99-year-old unit's Dec. 10, 1917 founding.

Leaders said celebrating the unit's history for the next 12 months will give troops a higher morale and examples of valor to emulate.

"We're really trying to understand and profess what the division's history really is," said Maj. Gen. Ryan Gonsalves, the division's commander.

Gonsalves was joined at the celebration by Lt. Gen. Joe Anderson, the Army's operations boss and former commander of the Fort Carson division. The division's history, Anderson said, is the glue that holds together the more than 15,000 men and women who wear the unit's ivy leaf shoulder patch insignia.

"It's what bond's everybody," he said.

The Army's modern-day divisions were all formed for World War I, when the expanding service decided to add another level of management to oversee its growing rosters. That means that birthday candles are burning from Fort Lewis, Wash., to Fort Bragg, N.C., as the service's 10 active duty divisions hold centennial celebrations.

Gonsalves said the 4th Infantry's success from the trenches of France to the deserts of Iraq sets it apart from its brethren.

"Each generation of veterans has enriched our heritage," he said.

More than two dozen 4th Infantry soldiers have earned the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest decoration for valor. And it is arguably the most decorated unit in the Army for its service in recent wars, including three Medals of Honor earned in Afghanistan combat.

The division also oversaw the 2003 capture of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Those recent achievements and other accolades earned from D-Day in France to jungle fighting in Vietnam will be remembered in a series of events planned for the next year. Also on the docket is an August reunion in Colorado Springs for the division's veterans.

Gonsalves said the victories of the past put a big responsibility on the division's current troops.

"We are entrusted with an incredible legacy," he said.



