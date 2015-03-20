Fort Carson honors long-serving military police dog Dragon

Spc. Philip Goeckel holds his military working dog, Dragon, as he prepares to charge after a "criminal" during competition, March 20, 2014.

Colorado Springs, Colo.(Tribune News Service) — Dragon, a military working dog, spent his last day eating steak and playing ball.

The German shepherd served in the Army for nine years and five months before he was diagnosed with nonoperative, aggressive cancer March 31 and euthanized Thursday.

Dragon, born April 30, 2006, entered active service as a drug-detection dog Nov. 1, 2007, according to a Fort Carson news release. He served in Vicenza, Italy, until 2013 and then served at Fort Carson until his death. He was deployed twice - to Qatar and Honduras — and worked alongside nine soldiers.

Dragon was with the 69th Military Police Detachment, 759th Military Police Battalion. His final partner was Spc. Kevin Adams, a military policeman.

An end of watch ceremony, during which soldiers rendered honors, was held Thursday at the Fort Carson military working dog kennels.

Dragon's death was announced "with a heavy heart," according to the news release.

Peterson Air Force Base is honoring two military working dogs at 1 p.m. Monday in the base auditorium, according to a news release.

One dog was euthanized because of serious illness, and another will be retiring and adopted by its handler after many years of service.

No further details were available Thursday.

"Military working dogs are crucial to security forces and their mission," according to the Peterson release. "These highly trained dogs are considered partners, not just animals, and form an unbreakable bond with their handlers."



©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

