Fort Carson dad's return from Afghanistan gives children a happy school surprise

Three of Army Capt. Marco Andrade's children got fooled not once but twice Wednesday. It turned out to be the best trick in the world.

"It was a good fooling," 9-year-old Marco Andrade Jr. said excitedly. "I was very surprised and happy."

Xiomara Andrade, mother of Marco Jr., Amaia, 8, and Yen, 6, told the kids their dad was going to return from his third tour of duty in Afghanistan on Thanksgiving Day.

"I missed him a lot," Amaia said.

Andrade, a signal officer, and 339 other Fort Carson soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team actually got back to Colorado Springs on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, students at Springs Ranch Elementary School in Falcon School District 49 queued up in the gym. They expected to hear a presentation from a meteorologist about the weather.

Instead, students were reminded about a sign hanging from last week's Veterans Day celebration, with the message, "Pause for a moment and recognize those who sacrificed for us."

Principal Jim Kyner asked if everyone remembered why they wore red, white and blue last Friday. The students did: They dressed patriotically to honor those who have served in the military.

When Kyner asked how many students have family members in the military, lots of hands went up. He then called for three volunteers to help him, and Marco Jr., Amaia and Yen were chosen.

When the Andrade kids got to the front of the gym, their dad appeared behind them.

"I think I screamed," Amaia said.

Andrade had been deployed since Feb. 22 and talked to his family using video calls on cellphones.

But nothing beats being at home, he said.

"I'm just excited to be able to share time with them," he said.

Amaia said she was really sad her dad was gone.

Capt. Andrade also planned to pick up his 16-year-old from nearby Sand Creek High School and enjoy the day with his family.

Marco Jr. said he was going to put aside technology and play with his dad. Amaia was going to bring out her collection of 30 dolls for their special time.

Yen, a kindergartner, couldn't stop smiling.

It's the first time the school has done a surprise homecoming. About one-quarter of the 560 students have a military connection, Kyner said.

"It's a unique opportunity to show we support military families," he said.

Fourth-grade teacher Jill Campbell thought of the idea. Her husband is retired from the military, and it just all came together.

"We wanted the kids to see how much we care and respect the military and be part of the reunion," she said.

Three friends from the family's church, Colorado Springs Baptist Church, also attended the welcome back event.

"We've been looking forward to seeing the family reunited and have been praying for the dad's safe return," youth minister John Newbill said. "We're so excited God brought him home safely."

